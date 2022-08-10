Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Hikes Daily Wages Of Tea Garden Workers By Rs 27

The daily wages of tea garden workers in Assam were hiked by Rs 27, the second increase in such payments since the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government came to power in the state in May last year, an official said. 

undefined
Tea garden bungalows to savour freshly brewed cups of tea

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 5:43 pm

The daily wages of tea garden workers in Assam were hiked by Rs 27, the second increase in such payments since the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government came to power in the state in May last year, an official said. 

The upward revision of wages will be effective from August 1, he said.

The decision to revise the wages was taken in a meeting among Sarma, representatives of tea associations, and workers’ unions.

"Happy to share that in a meeting with tea associations, it was decided to hike the workers' wage by Rs 27, thus raising their daily wage to Rs 232 and Rs 210 in Brahmaputra Valley & Barak Valley respectively," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Sarma said the welfare of tea garden workers has always been his government's top priority.  

He said the cash hike in daily wages of tea garden workers is "over and above the ration and other benefits".

Related stories

5 Tea Garden Retreats That Will Lift Your Spirits

Himanta Affirms to Welfare of Tea Garden Communities

Among The Vintage Buildings In The Tea Gardens Of West Bengal

"All garden workers will get ration cards & we urged the gardens to take Fair Price Shop licenses. Representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters' Association & Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha were present," he said on the microblogging site.  

Traditionally, tea workers' wages are largely paid in two components -cash and other   benefits such as ration, health services and education.    

The previous wage revision was done in May last year soon after Sarma became the chief minister, and it was made effective from February 22, 2021.

During Wednesday's meeting, Sarma also assured the planters of raising the government subsidy for orthodox tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg.

State Industry and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah had on Tuesday held a meeting with small tea growers and workers for the fixation of wages.

"…representatives from the various tea workers' unions have been requesting that the worker's wages be fixed.

"Hence, chaired a meeting, today with the Hon'ble Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare & Labour Welfare @sanjoykishan1 dangoriya & other associated officials to finalize the wages of Small Tea Garden Workers as per direction by the Hon'ble CM in the meeting on May 24, 2022," Borah said on the microblogging site.

No announcement on the wages of small tea garden workers has been made yet.

Assam produced 667.73 million kg of tea in 2021, of which small gardens accounted for 311.12 million kg, as per Tea Board India data.

The overall tea production in the country was 1,343.06 million kg.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Representatives Of Indian Tea Association NE Tea Association Tea Association Of India Bharatiya Chah Parishad Assam Tea Planters' Association & Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Government Assam Power In The State Tea Garden Workers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer