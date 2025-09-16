Assam Civil Services Officer Nupur Bora Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Seizure| Who Is Nupur Bora?

- Assam Civil Services officer Nupur Bora was arrested after raids at her residences uncovered nearly Rs 92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore.
Assam Civil Services officer Nupur Bora has been arrested after raids on her residences led to the recovery of nearly Rs 92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at over Rs 2 crore. The operation was carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, which has been investigating her for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known income.
Officials said Bora, who joined the civil service in 2019, had been under surveillance for six months following repeated complaints. She is accused of misusing her position, particularly during her tenure as Circle Officer in Barpeta, by facilitating questionable land transfers in exchange for money. Investigators allege she maintained a “rate card” for bribes, ranging from Rs 1,500 for land maps to as high as Rs 2 lakh for altering land records.
Who Is Nupur Bora?
Born in Golaghat in 1989, Bora holds degrees in English Literature from Cotton College and Guwahati University. Before clearing the civil services exam, she worked as a lecturer at a District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).
After her induction, she served as Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong and later as Circle Officer in Barpeta, before being posted to Kamrup district.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest, saying Bora had been monitored after a flood of complaints related to land revenue. He alleged that corruption was rampant in revenue offices, particularly in areas with large minority populations, and stressed that his government would take strict action against errant officials.
The case has triggered shock within administrative circles, with many calling it one of the most high-profile anti-corruption actions in the state’s bureaucracy in recent months. Bora is expected to face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations into her assets underway.