Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Meet Mallikarjun Kharge In Delhi Separately, Congratulate Him On Election As Party Chief

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and other leaders from the state congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the president of the Congress party. Gehlot, Pilot and Mahesh Joshi, the Congress chief whip in the state Assembly, separately met Kharge in Delhi after his victory.

The Congress on Wednesday elected Kharge as its president, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, after a contest between him and senior party leader Shashi Tharoor. Chief Minister Gehlot, who arrived here after his tour to poll-bound Gujarat, met Kharge at his residence and congratulated him.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected the National President of the Congress Party," Gehlot tweeted, sharing a video of their meeting. Congress Rajya Sabha members Neeraj Dangi and Mukul Wasnik were also present.

Former deputy chief minister Pilot also congratulated Kharge for the victory and expressed confidence party workers would get a new direction under Kharge's leadership and guidance.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected the National President of All India Congress Committee. I am sure that under your leadership and guidance, party workers will get a new direction and all will work dedicatedly towards the ideology of Congress," Pilot tweeted after meeting Kharge.

Mahesh Joshi, Congress chief whip in the state Assembly, also met Kharge and congratulated him. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated Kharge through a tweet.

"Your efficient leadership and long political experience will definitely benefit the organization and I wish the Congress party to set new records of success," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)