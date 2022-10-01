Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ashok Gehlot Hints At Continuing As Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's remarks come days after he announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 6:50 pm

Even as Ashok Gehlot's fate as the chief minister of Rajasthan hangs in the balance, the veteran Congressman on Saturday asked the people to send suggestions about the next budget directly to him, hinting that he was there to stay.

He also declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan "till his last breath" and that the Congress government will complete its five years.

Gehlot's remarks come days after he announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state, and said the decision on whether he would remain the chief minister would be taken by the party chief.

The controversy erupted last Sunday after MLAs loyal to him submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister and held a meeting parallel to the one convened by the Congress Legislature Party.

"I may be on any post. I am from Rajasthan. I belong to Marwar, to Jodhpur, to Mahamandir. How can I remain away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say carries some meaning," he told reporters in Bikaner.

As reporters sought to know from him whether he will present the government's fifth budget, Gehlot said, "We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth."

The chief minister also said the BJP wanted to topple his government, but his regime was going strong.

"They keep making efforts to ensure that our government does not complete five years. Earlier, too, the BJP tried horse trading but our MLAs were united and they did not budge. You can see the government was saved last time and it is still going strong," he said.

Related stories

Rajasthan: Embarrassment For Congress Continues Despite Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Moral Responsibility’ For MLAs’ Defiance

No End To Rajasthan Congress Infighting As Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Loyalists Engage In Mudslinging

Explained: End of Speculations; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Not To Fight For Party Presidency

Urging the people to continue supporting the Congress, gehlot said people sometimes "get carried away" in the election wave and keep changing the government.

Slamming the BJP for denting Rahul Gandhi's image on social media, he said the saffron party leaders and their allies were now shaken by the Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The people of the country are very happy with Rahul Gandhi's Yatra. He does not want dictatorship and one party rule. He wants the Opposition to be strong," Gehlot said.

On the election to pick Congress national president, Gehlot said it was sending across a message to the people of the country.

"When Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nadda became the BJP presidents, no one knew. In the Congress, election is being conducted in a democratic manner. This election has given a message to the people that the Congress is still in the position of giving a strong Opposition," Gehlot said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Rajasthan Congress Ashok Gehlot Chief Minister Congress President Polls Marwar Jodhpur Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film