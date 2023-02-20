Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi Says His Delhi Residence Has Been Attacked By Miscreants

Home National

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:29 am

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident. 

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets. 

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a complaint has been received and investigation taken up accordingly.

