Delhi Court Rejects Kejriwal's Plea For Daily Video Call With Family Doc, Says AIIMS Panel To Monitor Health

A Delhi Court on Monday directed AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health amid allegations by his party of ill-treatment in Tihar jail. The court, however, rejected Kejriwal's plea fir daily video consultation with his family doctor.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lately been levelling allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is "hatching a conspiracy" against Arvind Kerjwal and that "anything can happen with him in prison".

AAP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal is a "severe diabatic" who is not being treated properly in the jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having Type-2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal A Severe Diabetic, Lost 4.5 Kgs Since Arrest, Says AAP's Atishi; Tihar Jail Responds

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail as part of his judicial custody in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

on Monday wrote to the superintendent of Tihar jail, claiming he has been asking for insulin every day and that AIIMS doctors never said there was no reason to worry about his diabetic condition.

His letter to the superintendent came a day after the Tihar administration issued a statement stating they had arranged his video conference with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors".

The chief minister alleged that the Tihar administration issued a "false and misleading" statement under "political pressure".

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi shared Kejriwal's letter on her X handle.

The chief minister rejected the jail administration's claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal Terms Tihar Jail Update On His Health ‘False’, Says Need Insulin Daily

"This is false. I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day -- between 250-320," he said in his letter, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?" Kejriwal said.

