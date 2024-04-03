'Kejriwal A Severe Diabetic, Lost 4.5 Kgs Since Arrest': Atishi Says 'If Something Happens To Delhi CM...'

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been drastically losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and is lodged in Tihar jail of Delhi as part of his judicial custody till April 15.
The Tihar jail administration denied the claims of Kejriwal's health deteriorating, saying that his vitals are normal.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi took to X and wrote: "Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail."
If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.
Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy on Wednesday. The plea is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam." The federal agency opposed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener's petition challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.
In its reply filed to the petition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that there were "reasons to believe on the basis of material in possession" that Kejriwal was "guilty of the offence of money laundering."
Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, has sought his release on the grounds that the arrest was illegal. He is currently in judicial custody until April 15 after his arrest last month by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case. Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail.
Kejriwal In Tihar Jail: Delhi CM Spends Restless Night, Sugar Level Low
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent a restless first night inside his 14X8 feet cell in jail number two at Tihar jail and managed to sleep only for a while, a prison official had said.
The Delhi chief minister was allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail. On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low, reports said. He was under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, officials said.
On Monday, Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail at 4 pm followed by a medical examination before being sent to his cell where he is staying alone.
According to the prison officials, the chief minister was given tea in the afternoon and was served home-cooked food for dinner. He has also been given a mattress, blankets and two pillows.
His sugar level was below 50 at that time and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors, officials said.