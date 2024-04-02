Kejriwal In Tihar Jail: Delhi CM Spends Restless Night, Sugar Level Low; Family Likely To Meet Today | Details Inside

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, spent a restless first night inside his 14X8 feet cell in jail number two at Tihar jail and managed to sleep only for a while, a prison official said. It has been reported that his wife and children are likely to meet him today.
Kejriwal is India's first sitting chief minister to be lodged at Asia's largest prison.
On Monday, Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail at 4 pm followed by a medical examination before being sent to his cell where he is staying alone.
Advertisement
Afternoon tea, home-cooked dinner, blankets, pillows: Kejriwal's first day in Tihar Jail
According to the prison officials, the chief minister was given tea in the afternoon and was served home-cooked food for dinner. He has also been given a mattress, blankets and two pillows.
His sugar level was below 50 at that time and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors, officials said.
In the morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was still low and he is under the watch of Tihar jail doctors, prison officials said. He is allowed to have home-cooked food in lunch and dinner and it will be served daily, till his sugar level comes to normal, they said.
Advertisement
On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal did meditation in his cell and was served tea and two biscuits.
The chief minister reportedly has requested a few books including Ramayana, Mahabharata, and 'How Prime Ministers Decide'. He has also been allowed a religious locket that he wears.
Kejriwal arrested in Delhi Excise Policy case
A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, noting the Enforcement Directorate's contention that his release could hamper the investigation into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Underscoring that Kejriwal was misleading it, the federal probe agency said it was still investigating the chief minister's role, unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other persons involved with the activities related to the proceeds of crime.