Kejriwal Moves Court Seeking Insulin In Prison Amid AAP's 'Plot To Kill' Allegations

Amid allegations by jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of him being subjected to "ill-treatment" in Tihar jail, the party said on Friday that their leader has filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court to provide insulin in prison.
The AAP has lately been levelling allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is "hatching a conspiracy" against Arvind Kerjwal and that "anything can happen with him in prison".
AAP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal is a "severe diabatic" who is not being treated properly in the jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and is lodged in Tihar jail of Delhi as part of his judicial.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.
At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone.
No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.
The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.
"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a "plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.