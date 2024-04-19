National

Kejriwal Moves Court Seeking Insulin In Prison Amid AAP's 'Plot To Kill' Allegations

AAP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal is a "severe diabatic" who is not being treated properly in the jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Advertisement

PTI%2FFile
The AAP has lately been levelling allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is "hatching a conspiracy" against Arvind Kerjwal and that "anything can happen with him in prison". Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Amid allegations by jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of him being subjected to "ill-treatment" in Tihar jail, the party said on Friday that their leader has filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court to provide insulin in prison.

The AAP has lately been levelling allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is "hatching a conspiracy" against Arvind Kerjwal and that "anything can happen with him in prison".

AAP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal is a "severe diabatic" who is not being treated properly in the jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and is lodged in Tihar jail of Delhi as part of his judicial.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal A Severe Diabetic, Lost 4.5 Kgs Since Arrest, Says AAP's Atishi; Tihar Jail Responds

At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.

Advertisement

The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.

ALSO READ | Conspiracy To Kill Kejriwal By Stopping Home-Cooked Food: Delhi Minister

"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a "plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran News Latest Updates: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; IAEA Says No Damage To Nuclear Sites
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booth
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny