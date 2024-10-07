National

Arvind Kejriwal Distributes 'Revris', Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine' Gov Model At Janta Ki Adalat | Key Highlights

Former Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed public at 'Janta ki Adalat' on Sunday.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the 'Janta Ki Adalat' programme, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Photo: PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal held the second ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ (public meeting) in Delhi on Sunday. His address encompassed a range of issues, including electoral strategies, critiques of the ruling BJP, and commitments to the people of Delhi.

Around 5,000 people attended the event held at Chhatrasal Stadium. Audience reactions varied across the crowd. While many voiced support for AAP's policies, others expressed concerns about local issues, including broken roads and non-functional streetlights. According to reports, some attendees also cautioned that reliance on "freebies" may not be sustainable.

Key highlights of the event 


‘Will support BJP if…’

Kejriwal announced his willingness to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, but only if the BJP implements free electricity in the 22 states it governs. This conditional support reflects AAP's strategic positioning ahead of the polls. “If the BJP gives free electricity in all states, I will support them in Delhi,” he said while highlighting the need for broader welfare measures.

Distributed packets of six ‘revris’ 

In response to the BJP's criticisms of his welfare measures, often dismissed as "muft ki revri" (freebies), Kejriwal defended these initiatives as being funded by taxpayers. “I consider the 2 crore people of Delhi as my family… So, I provided free electricity, education, and travel for women,” he said. 

AAP volunteers distributed packets containing six revris to attendees. Each revri represents the benefits provided by the AAP government. Kejriwal, while showing the packet of revris claimed that if the BJP wins the Delhi Assembly polls in February, free services like electricity, water, bus ride for women, and pilgrimage of the elderly would end.

“I am a halvai (confectioner). I mixed sugar, sesame, ghee, and cardamom of the people and gave it back to them as revri. This is not my revri, this is God’s prasad,” he said.

‘Double engine’ government of BJP

Kejriwal slammed the BJP’s governance model calling it a "double-engine" model. He argued that it has only caused increased inflation, corruption, and unemployment. “Under the Modi government, there has only been inflation and unemployment,” Kejriwal stated, promising to secure full statehood for Delhi if AAP emerges victorious in the upcoming elections.

Challenged BJP to conduct simultaneous elections

The AAP chief challenged the BJP to conduct Delhi's assembly elections simultaneously with those in Jharkhand and Maharashtra in November. “AAP is fully prepared for the contest,” he asserted, signaling confidence in the party's electoral prospects and readiness to engage voters.

Accused BJP for planning to privatize basic services

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of planning to privatize essential services such as water distribution, healthcare, and education if they come to power in Delhi. “First, they’ll stop free electricity… They say Kejriwal is a thief… I’m not,” he said, framing the BJP’s strategy as one that would ultimately harm the public by benefitting private interests.

'LG raaj' in Delhi

Kejriwal labeled the governance model in Delhi as "LG raaj" (Lieutenant Governor’s rule), arguing that it undermines democracy. “There is no democracy in Delhi; it is L-G ‘raaj’, People in other states have the right to choose their government, but the people of Delhi do not have that power.” he claimed. He called for the introduction of "janata ka shaasan" (people’s rule) in the national capital.

Will make Delhi ‘full state’

The former CM reiterated his commitment to make Delhi a “full state”, and stressed the need to reduce the influence of the Lieutenant-Governor in local governance. “Today, I am going with an oath that in this life, I will make Delhi a full state; I will make Delhi free from L-G,” he stated.

Refuted corruption claims

Kejriwal refuted allegations of corruption, asserting that he has never engaged in graft. “I have always acted with integrity,” he maintained, challenging the BJP’s claims that AAP used ill-gotten money in campaigns in Punjab and Goa. 

He further claimed that his health was endangered during his time in Tihar Jail due to the suspension of his insulin medication, questioning whether this was an intended consequence of his imprisonment.

