Arunachal To Cancel All Officiating, Functional Appointments On Out-of-turn Basis

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to cancel all officiating and functional appointments on out-of-turn basis in all government departments with immediate effect.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting decided that all lower level functionaries shall be reverted to their original substantive posts, from which they were posted to higher posts on officiating and functional basis, without waiting for any further orders, a CMO communique said here on Thursday.

The action taken report would be submitted within 30 days by the secretary and head of the autonomous body concerned to the chief secretary to ensure that the order has been implemented.

The cabinet also reviewed the ad-hoc, officiating and functional appointments, which were done on seniority basis but for which no departmental promotion committee (DCP) meetings, have been held.

It was directed that in all such cases, the DPCs shall be held within two months so that all posts shall be filled in accordance with the applicable Recruitment and Service Rules.

Preparatory action shall be taken in advance including, framing of recruitment rules in case these have not been framed till date and finalization of seniority lists for posts, which are feeder grade to promotional grade.

Further, requisition against posts falling under direct recruitment category would be sent forthwith to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) as the case may be, in accordance with prevailing guidelines.

In case any group C contractual employees were engaged before coming into force of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018 (and rules framed there-under) the same would be reviewed by the chief secretary for further necessary action, the communiqué said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) Rules, 2019.

The changes include incorporation of physical standards and physical efficiency test amendments to the AP Police Service Rules, candidates with minimum qualifying marks in mains (written) will qualify for interview in the prescribed 1:3 ratio and 45 per cent aggregate in main exam would no longer be required to qualify for viva voice test.

The government approved necessary amendments in the physical standards and physical efficiency tests for both male and female in the Arunachal Pradesh Police Services Rules to ensure maximum participation and give more opportunities to the youth to join the police service.

With this amendment, a long pending anomaly of physical standards for female candidates has been corrected, the communique added.

-With PTI Input