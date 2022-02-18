Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh reports one Covid fatality, 41 fresh infections

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 295, a senior health department official said here on Friday.

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:16 am

The COVID-19 caseload in the frontier state rose to 64,200 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, he said.

A 35-year-old man from Lower Dibang Valley district died at a health facility on Thursday due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 41 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 were registered in Dibang Valley, four each from the Capital Complex Region and Namsai, three each from West Kameng and Upper Siang, two each in Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang and Upper Subansiri, while Lohit, Lower Subansiri and Changlang district reported one case each, he said.
As many as 63,544 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including 100 on Thursday, the SSO said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 361 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 98.98 per cent from 98.88 per cent the previous day.
The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 68 followed by Lower Subansiri (48), West Kameng (32), Dibang Valley (27) and Namsai (25).


A total of 12,57,991 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 956 on Thursday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 4.28 per cent from 8.08 per cent the previous day.


State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said 16,17,503 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

With PTI inputs

