Arunachal Pradesh Logs 69 New Covid Cases

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 69 New Covid Cases PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:53 pm

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,749 on Saturday, after 69 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here. The northeastern state on Friday had reported 82 new COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 11 were reported from Dibang Valley district, 10 from Namsai, eight each from the Capital Complex Region and Lower Subansiri and five from East Siang district, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 505 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,948 people have recuperated thus far including, 51 on Friday, the SSO said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.78 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.77 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 74, followed by Namsai at 69, East Siang (46), Lohit (37) and Changlang (35).

A total of 12,82,524 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 387 on Friday, Jampa added. 

So far a total of 18,03,688 people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed.

-With PTI Input

