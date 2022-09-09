Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Army, Air Force Conduct Joint Exercise 'Gagan Strike' In Punjab

The exercise also showcased precision firepower of the attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.

Army's Kharga Corps and the Air Force conducted joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Air Force conducted joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:30 pm

Army's Kharga Corps and the Air Force conducted joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab, a defence release said on Friday. The exercise comprised the deployment of attack helicopters as the aerial arm in support of ground forces carrying out drills, practising annihilation of enemy defences and deep penetration, it said.  

The exercise also showcased precision firepower of the attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns. It validated the Apache 64E and Advanced Light Helicopter WSI as potent weapons delivery platforms. The force multiplier effect of combining these machines with ground operations has enhanced the forces' combat superiority, the release said.  

The joint exercise, spearheaded by General Officer Commanding, Khagra Corps, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, was conducted over four days. Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, witnessed the exercise. He exhorted the combat forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders, according to the release.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Army Kharga Corps Air Force Conducted Joint Exercise Gagan Strike Punjab Deployment Attack Helicopters Aerial Arm Support Of Ground Forces Carry Drills Practising Annihilation Enemy Defences Deep Penetration
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  