APUM Urges J&K Administration To Take Stern Steps Against Chaotic Elements.

Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM) on Saturday, had made appeals for peace to the people and asked the government to take strict actions against those trying to disrupt the harmony of the place. The APUM consists of Congress, National Conference, and several other non-BJP opposition parties.



"We strongly urge the BJP government at the Centre and J&K administration to take stern action against communal and divisive forces creating hatred in the society and appeal to the people to see through the designs of such forces and maintain religious harmony and peace at all costs,” APUM said in a statement after a meeting here.



The meeting was attended by representatives of the Congress, NC, PDP, and CPI(M) among others. The participants expressed serious concerns over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension, caused due to the “provocative statements and actions of few individuals”.



“The BJP government at the Center allows such forces and individuals to vitiate the atmosphere in the country for political dividends but the entire nation and society as a whole is at a great loss," the statement said. "The pluralistic country like ours, which is multi-religious, multi faiths, and having vast diversities cannot allow such elements and forces to operate in any manner to further their agenda of hatred and division,” it said.



According to the APUM, such communal and divisive forces need to be nipped in the bud by a responsible government and administration but under the present regime such forces are not only out to "destroy our social and secular fabric but create a large-scale wedge in the society and cause communal riots".