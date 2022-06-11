Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

APUM Urges J&K Administration To Take Stern Steps Against Chaotic Elements.

APUM, a Jammu-based party, has appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and urged the government to strictly watch over elements causing turmoil.

APUM Urges J&K Administration To Take Stern Steps Against Chaotic Elements.
CRPF personnel in Kashmir. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 9:08 pm

Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM) on Saturday, had made appeals for peace to the people and asked the government to take strict actions against those trying to disrupt the harmony of the place. The APUM consists of Congress, National Conference, and several other non-BJP opposition parties.


"We strongly urge the BJP government at the Centre and J&K administration to take stern action against communal and divisive forces creating hatred in the society and appeal to the people to see through the designs of such forces and maintain religious harmony and peace at all costs,” APUM said in a statement after a meeting here.


The meeting was attended by representatives of the Congress, NC, PDP, and CPI(M) among others. The participants expressed serious concerns over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension, caused due to the “provocative statements and actions of few individuals”.

Related stories

Internet Snapped, Curfew Declared Amidst Communal Tension In Jammu Districts And Towns.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Patnitop Hill Resort Imposes Ban On Open Cooking And Use Of Polythene

Tight Surveillance To Be Maintained Along Jammu-Srinagar NH: J&K DGP To Officers.


“The BJP government at the Center allows such forces and individuals to vitiate the atmosphere in the country for political dividends but the entire nation and society as a whole is at a great loss," the statement said. "The pluralistic country like ours, which is multi-religious, multi faiths, and having vast diversities cannot allow such elements and forces to operate in any manner to further their agenda of hatred and division,” it said.


According to the APUM, such communal and divisive forces need to be nipped in the bud by a responsible government and administration but under the present regime such forces are not only out to "destroy our social and secular fabric but create a large-scale wedge in the society and cause communal riots".

Tags

National All Parties United Morcha (APUM) J-K Administration BJP Government Pluralistic Country Multi Faiths Social And Secular Fabric Cause Communal Riots
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Nifty Likely To Move Lower, Important Support At 16,000

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Nifty Likely To Move Lower, Important Support At 16,000