Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

AP Reports 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

The state on Saturday reported 896 cases. The number of active cases was 18,929 today.

AP Reports 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths
COVID-19 cases dip in Andhra Pradesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:15 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to dip with just 749 fresh infections being reported on Sunday taking the total case count to 23,12,778. The toll rose to 14,697 with three deaths, an official bulletin said providing the details of the past 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The state on Saturday reported 896 cases. The number of active cases was 18,929 today, it said. The recoveries outnumbered daily cases with 6,271 people recuperating from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 22,79,152, the bulletin said. Nearly 23,000 samples were tested today and the cumulative number of tests were over 3.28 crore. Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts reported one death each.

Related stories

Over 70 Per Cent Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mandaviya

Puducherry Adds 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,243

Facing Losses, Delhi Traders Seek Further Relaxations In Covid Curbs

According to a government communication, in view of considerable reduction in the cases in all districts in the past two weeks, hospitals across the state may be reviewed to determine whether they can continue as designated COVID hospitals. The District Collectors are empowered to de-notify the government and private hospitals to continue their medical services. However in case of any surge in coronavirus cases in future, the Collectors are empowered to notify them again as COVID hospitals fully or partially, it said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Andhra Pradesh Amaravati
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident