AP Reports 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Daily COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to dip with just 749 fresh infections being reported on Sunday taking the total case count to 23,12,778. The toll rose to 14,697 with three deaths, an official bulletin said providing the details of the past 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The state on Saturday reported 896 cases. The number of active cases was 18,929 today, it said. The recoveries outnumbered daily cases with 6,271 people recuperating from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 22,79,152, the bulletin said. Nearly 23,000 samples were tested today and the cumulative number of tests were over 3.28 crore. Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts reported one death each.

According to a government communication, in view of considerable reduction in the cases in all districts in the past two weeks, hospitals across the state may be reviewed to determine whether they can continue as designated COVID hospitals. The District Collectors are empowered to de-notify the government and private hospitals to continue their medical services. However in case of any surge in coronavirus cases in future, the Collectors are empowered to notify them again as COVID hospitals fully or partially, it said.

