Lok Sabha Passes Bill Aiming To Curb Malpractices In Govt Exams

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill which is aimed to check malpractices in government recruitment exams. The bill covers recruitment examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the railways, banking recruitment examinations and all computer-based examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA)
The Centre had on Monday introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to check malpractices in government recruitment exams such as paper leaks and fake websites, with strict penalties including a minimum jail term of three years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.
The bill's provisions also extend to entrance examinations like the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The anti-cheating Bill proposes a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating and those involved in organised crimes of cheating will face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore, the Centre said on Monday.
The bill is aimed at preventing organised gangs and institutions that are involved in unfair means for monetary gains, but it protects candidates from its provisions, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said while tabling the Bill on Monday.