The government has introduced a new bill on Monday aimed at cracking down on those involved in leaking exam question papers, applicable to school exams, college entrance tests, and government job applications. Under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, individuals found guilty of colluding with government officials to leak exam papers or tamper with answer sheets could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹1 crore.
All offenses under this bill are classified as cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable. This means that the police will have the authority to act without a warrant, accused individuals won't be eligible for bail, and the alleged offenses cannot be settled through compromise.
Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh emphasised the importance of the bill, stating that it is crucial for fair exams. He pointed out that unfair advantages in exams can hinder the nation's growth by producing individuals with high scores but lacking the ability to contribute meaningfully. The bill will also extend its reach to cover government employees and third-party agencies, including digital platforms hosting competitive exams, found guilty of leaking question papers.
Here are the key features:
Minimum 3-year jail term and up to Rs 1 crore fine for offenses like question paper leaks and tampering with computer systems.
Fines up to Rs 1 crore for service providers; barred from conducting public exams for four years.
Definition of service provider: Any entity engaged by the public examination authority for conducting exams.
Provisions to identify and deal with organized gangs, mafia elements, and individuals involved in malpractices.
Threatening life, liberty, or wrongfully restraining individuals associated with the public examination authority is a punishable offense.
No collusion or conspiracy allowed among individuals or institutions to facilitate unfair means in public exams.
Only individuals engaged in exam-related work or candidates allowed to enter exam premises.
Aims to bring transparency, fairness, and credibility to public examination systems.
Candidates authorized to appear in public exams or acting as scribes exempt from liability under the proposed legislation.
The bill designed as a model for states to adopt at their discretion, preventing disruptions in state-level public examinations.
Offences under the proposed Act to be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Exams covered by New Anti-Cheating Bill
The new anti-cheating bill will apply to various exams conducted by specific authorities, with the possibility of additional authorities being included in the future. Currently, the covered exams include those conducted by:
Union Public Service Commission (for civil service entrance exams)
Staff Selection Commission (for posts in union ministries and subordinate offices)
Railway Recruitment Boards (for specific jobs in the Indian Railways)
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (for all public sector banks, excluding State Bank of India)
National Testing Agency (for entrance exams for admission to higher educational institutions)