Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road

A member of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's youth wing was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Palnadu district on Wednesday night.
The brutal attack, which was caught on camera, took place around 8:30 pm right amidst the road with moving traffic.
The victim -- identified as Sheikh Rasheed -- was attacked by Sheikh Jilani with a machete.
Reportedly, the accused, Jilani, slit both hands of the YSRCP youth wing member before fatally striking his neck, NDTV reported.
District police chief Kanchi Srinavasa Rao dismissed rumours of any political motives and said that as per initial probe, personal rivalry is the reason behind this horrifying crime.
Police have enforced strict prohibitory orders across the Vinukonda town, where the incident took place.
Officials have assured that any attempts to incite violence or create unrest will face severe consequences. Further investigation into the case is underway, the police chief said.
The incident comes weeks after a Shiv Sena Punjab leader was brutally attacked with swords in the middle of a busy road in Chandigarh.
The 58-year-old leader, Sandeep Thapar, was attacked by two men dressed as 'Nihangs' -- warrior Sikh sect members.
A row erupted among the ruling parties and the opposition who were seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while also demanding thorough probe into the matter.