Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Andhra Pradesh: No Covid-19 Deaths In 10 Days

The districts of Srikakulam, Kurnool and Krishna did not report any fresh cases in 24 hours while Guntur registered 11.

COVID-19 update.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 11:01 pm

Andhra Pradesh reported 46 new cases of Covid-19 and 134 recoveries in 24 hours, ending at 9 AM on Friday. For the 10th day in a row, the State did not report any death, according to a bulletin.
     

The gross positive cases touched 23,18,751, recoveries 23,03,361, and deaths remained at 14,729 for the past 10 days. The number of active cases is 661, said the bulletin.
     

The districts of Srikakulam, Kurnool, and Krishna did not report any new cases in 24 hours while Guntur registered 11. The remaining nine districts added less than six new cases each to the tally.
     

Only East Godavari district has 222 active cases, while 10 districts have between 10 and 90 each. The districts of Kurnool and Srikakulam saw six active cases each. 

With PTI inputs.

