Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Pushes Cop, Uses Rough Language For Not Letting Him Visit Violence-Hit Amalapuram

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju on Wednesday created a flutter as he pushed a police official and used harsh language after the policeman tried to prevent him from going to Amalapuram in the state where prohibitory orders are in place.

The visuals of Veerraju pushing the police official went viral. The video showed the BJP leader pushing the officer by hand and using harsh words. The police official however, was pleading Veerraju that he was following the superiors' orders.

Arson broke out in Amalapuram town on May 24 when police resorted to lathi-charge at people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. A number of police personnel were left injured while the protestors allegedly set the houses of a state minister and ruling YSR Congress MLA on fire.

Following the violent incident, the authorities have imposed Section 144 and Section 30 of CrPC in Amalapuram. Veerraju was seen telling the official that he wanted to go to Amalapuram to visit some people and had no intention of causing any law and order problem.

Despite his repeated requests, the police did not allow him to proceed by parking a large private truck in front of his car. The furious BJP leader then started pushing the police official using rough language. "Who are you to stop me? I will talk to the SP," Veerraju charged.

When contacted Subba Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Konaseema told PTI that the incident came to his notice and the police are in the process of getting details. Later talking to media persons, the AP BJP chief said his party cannot be bowed down with intimidating tactics being applied by the state government.

