Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Andaman & Nicobar Reports 83 New COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Andaman & Nicobar Reports 83 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 4:06 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,605, a health department official said on Thursday.


Of the 83 new cases, 10 were detected during testing at the airport and 73 during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has 545 active COVID-19 cases while 8,931 people have recovered from the disease, including 112 on Wednesday, the official said.


The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The union territory had reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 94 recoveries on Wednesday.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis Book Men’s Doubles Summit Clash Spot 

Jordanian Military Kills 27 In Shootout With Syria Smugglers

Meghalaya Logs 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Fresh Fatalities


The administration has tested over 6.81 lakh samples for COVID-19 and, the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.39 per cent. A total of 6,30,884 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Andaman And Nicobar Islands India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day