Amit Shah To Inaugurate Conference On Drug Trafficking, National Security In Chandigarh Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:17 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Chandigarh on Saturday where he is scheduled to inaugurate a conference on drug trafficking and national security, officials said.   

Besides Shah, the national conference will be addressed by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

At the conference, over 30,000 kg of drugs will be burnt and disposed of by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata, according to an official release.

The NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed of by it in 11 states till July 29, the release stated.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the NCB took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

After the conference, Shah will meet the chief ministers, Punjab governor and Union Territory Administrator, the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, chief secretaries and directors generals of police of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the evening, he will attend a function at Mauli Jagran for the inauguration of three government school buildings.  

After a dinner at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Shah will attend 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events at Sukhna Lake before leaving for New Delhi.

During this visit, the Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, officials said.  

The Saturday visit will be Shah's second trip to Chandigarh in four months. On his previous visit to Chandigarh on March 27, Shah had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects. 

