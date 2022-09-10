Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah To Address BJP OBC Morcha Meet On Ashok Gehlot's Home Turf Jodhpur

Shah will also deliver the inaugural address at a meeting of the BJP's booth-level workers in Jodhpur. Prior to his arrival in Jodhpur, the Union home minister is scheduled to visit the Tanot Mata temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:39 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on Saturday going to address the valedictory session of a national-level meeting of the BJP's OBC Morcha in Jodhpur, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Later, Shah will also deliver the inaugural address at a meeting of the BJP's booth-level workers in Jodhpur. Prior to his arrival in Jodhpur, the Union home minister is scheduled to visit the Tanot Mata temple around 10.30 am.

He will also lay the foundation stone of border tourism development work at the Tanot premises around 11 am. Shah arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday evening.

In Jodhpur, BJP functionaries said the home minister would be accorded a grand welcome. Over 1,500 party workers wearing saffron turbans and riding motorcycles will escort him to the venue of the meeting from the airport, they said.

National president of the BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia inaugurated the two-day working committee meeting on Friday morning.

Soon after the party's OBC Morcha meeting, Shah will address the BJP's booth-level workers at Jodhpur's Dussehra Ground. The party is mobilising its booth-level workers from the entire division for the meeting.

"The party workers' meeting is going to be historic," a BJP leader told PTI. The national working committee meet of the BJP's OBC Morcha in Jodhpur is aimed at strengthening the party's OBC vote bank in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Jodhpur is the home town of Gehlot, who also belongs to the OBC category. The BJP also wants to measure its strength in the state's western part ahead of the assembly elections.

Related stories

'India’s Biggest Pappu': Ahead Of Durga Puja, TMC Initiates T-shirt Fashion With Caption Mocking Amit Shah

Amit Shah's Security Breach In Mumbai: Andhra MP's Assistant Arrested As Imposter

Amit Shah, J P Nadda Eye 2024 Polls, Scheduled To Discuss Roadmap For 144 LS Seats With Other BJP Leaders

Known locally as Marwar, Jodhpur is the biggest division of Rajasthan and comprises six districts -- Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sirohi, and Pali.

Of the 200 Assembly constituencies, 33 are in Jodhpur division, including 10 in Jodhpur district. Of these, the BJP currently holds 14 seats, the Congress 17, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents hold one seat each.

"OBC is a vast community. It is with the BJP ideology. This is the first time in the BJP regime that we have 27 ministers from this community. Also the OBC commission has been given constitutional recognition by the Narendra Modi government," Poonia said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah National-level Meeting BJP's OBC Morcha Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot BJP's Booth-level Workers Tanot Mata Temple Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story