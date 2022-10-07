Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Amit Shah's Public Rallies Bound To Change Political Discourse In J-K: BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, who had accompanied Shah during most of his engagements, said the rallies verified the public's "acceptance, faith and love” towards the development policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Ravinder Raina, BJP President, J & K
Ravinder Raina, BJP President, J & K Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:54 pm

Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent public rallies will change the political discourse in the Union territory.

Shah's rallies in Rajouri in Jammu province on Tuesday and north Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday witnessed a massive public participation.

"These mega rallies will prove to be a turning point in the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. The enthusiasm of people in both the rallies was unmatched and historic," Raina told reporters here.

Senior party leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, were also present at the press conference.

Raina, who had accompanied Shah during most of his engagements, said the rallies verified the public's "acceptance, faith and love” towards the development policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.

"The Modi government has devoted itself to the welfare of every community in Jammu and Kashmir beyond their region and religion. The prime minister has ensured development policies keeping every sector in mind," the BJP leader said.

Raina expressed gratitude towards the people for making the two rallies successful and claimed that for the first time in history, every community in Jammu and Kashmir was feeling empowered.

Reacting to a white paper issued by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over Shah's frontal attack on the three political families -- the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis -- Raina said, “He (Farooq) must answer about the atrocities committed against the refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gorkhas, Dalits, Gaddi-sippi, Valmiki, women, Gujjar-Bakarwals, Dogras and Kashmiris.

“There were gross human rights violations on these communities for 70 years. Now, the Modi government is ensuring justice to all,” he added.

After Shah's allegation linking regional parties with separatism, Abdullah had issued a white paper on the development undertaken by his party while in power.

-With PTI Input

