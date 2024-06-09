National

Amid Suspense Over CM Pick In Odisha, BJP Postpones Oath Taking Ceremony To June 12

Maintaining the suspense over the BJP pick for CM, the oath taking ceremony has now been postponed from June 10 to June 12.

Odisha CM Oath Taking Ceremony Postponed
info_icon

After their clean sweep in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to name its candidates for the post of Chief Minister. Maintaining the suspense over the BJP pick for CM, the oath taking ceremony has now been postponed from June 10 to June 12.

As per BJP leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar, the swearing in ceremony for the new Odisha chief minister stands postponed.

With a new date set for the oath taking ceremony, the BJP government is likely to announce the CM pick after Narendra Modi begins his third term as Prime Minister of India on Sunday.

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List - PTI/AP
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

While BJP is yet to announce its pick for the top state post, it is likely that the first-time government will take an unexpected pick for the post of Chief Minister, similar to what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

However, amid the suspense, the top three names for the top post have been speculated to be Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vashinaw.

Top Naveen Patnaik Aide Quits After BJP’s Win In The State | - PTI
Top Naveen Patnaik Aide VK Pandian Quits Politics After BJP’s Win In Odisha

BY Outlook Web Desk

Who Will Become Odisha's Next Chief Minister?

Jual Oram - Six-time Sundargarh MP and former Union Cabinet Minister Oram is a popular tribal face in the state. Oran served in the union cabinet during the Vajpayee government in 1999 and the first Modi cabinet in 2014.

Dharmendra Pradhan - The outgoing Education minister win from the seat of Sambalpur in the state. Pradhan, who has also served as a cabinet minister for two terms is one of the key BJP figures in the state.

Ashwini Vaishnaw - former IAW officer and Rajya Sabha MP from the state is another key name on the purported list of CM picks in Odisha. The outgoing Railways minister started his career as an IAS officer in Balasore and Cuttack.

However, if Pradhan and Vaishnaw are given portfolios in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, they will not be included in the list of CM picks in Odisha.

BJP Sweeps Odisha Lok Sabha And Vidhan Sabha

On June 4, 2024, the BJP swept Odisha in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. With their landslide victory, the BJP is now set to form its first ever government in the state, marking the end by Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal's 24-year rule in the eastern state.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  2. Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
  3. NEET Exam Row: Youth Congress, NSUI Workers Stage Protest In Delhi
  4. Modi Oath Ceremony: A look At India's Longest-Serving Prime Ministers
  5. MP: Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Nursing Colleges Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour
  2. Kartik Aaryan Beams With Joy As 'Chandu Champion' Becomes First Film To Open Advance Booking On Burj Khalifa
  3. Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  4. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  5. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 21: When, Where To Watch
  2. Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Modric Enter Championship Proving Age As Just A Number
  3. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Face Babar Azam & Co In New York
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown Highlights Super Sunday
  5. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Match 21 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  2. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
  3. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
  4. Gaza's Health Ministry Says 274 Palestinians Were Killed In Israeli Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages
  5. Giant Fish Washes Ashore In Oregon, Turns Out To Be Rare Hoodwinker
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown