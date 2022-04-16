Uttar Pradesh NCR Districts On Alert As COVID Cases Rise Around Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the state's districts in the national capital region (NCR) on alert mode as an upward trend is observed in COVID-29 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The national capital Delhi, which borders these districts, has also reported a spike in daily cases and positivity rate in recent days.

UP Chief MInister Yogi Adityanath gave these directions while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state.

During the meeting, Adityanath observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode, according to a statement.

Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing.

According to the statement, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Precaution doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

Besides COVID-19, Adityanath asked officials to remain vigilant about malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, according to the statement.

The statement added that awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs