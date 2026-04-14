On Ambedkar Jayanti, Amit Shah Says Babasaheb Opposed Article 370 For India’s Integrity

In a post on X on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Shah said he laid the strong foundation of India's democracy by giving the country a Constitution that grants equal rights and opportunities to every class.

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Statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar
Statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar which is brought out only on Ambedkar Jayanti and Ravidas Jayanti. Photo: Representative Image
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar staunchly opposed Article 370 of the Constitution for the sake of India's integrity.

In a post on X on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Shah said he laid the strong foundation of India's democracy by giving the country a Constitution that grants equal rights and opportunities to every class.

"He staunchly opposed Article 370 for the sake of the country's integrity. Babasaheb, who gave the mantra to the society to become educated and stay organised, teaches us through his life that when the resolve is for national service and the welfare of people, every obstacle becomes small," he said in his post in Hindi.

Shah also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and Baisakhi.

In another post on X, he said, "Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and the festival of Baisakhi." "This sacred day reminds us of the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, an inspiration that gives us the courage to walk fearlessly on the path of truth and righteousness," he said.

Shah said Baisakhi is also a celebration of the joy of India's hardworking farmers, whose dedication brings prosperity across the country.

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"On this sacred and auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Khalsa Panth and bow to the tireless efforts of our annadatas," he added.

Shah also extended his wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Tamil Puthandu.

"May the zestful festivities of welcoming the new year deepen our bond with culture, strengthen social unity, and bless everyone with well-being, abundance, and joy," he said in another post on X.

The home minister also extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

"May the blessings of Prabhu Jagannath bring happiness and good health for everyone," he said.

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