Amarinder Predicts 'Abysmal' Defeat For Navjot Sidhu From Amritsar East

The SAD has fielded Majithia from Amritsar East seat from where Sidhu is seeking re-election in the February 20 state assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh predicted defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East. - PTI

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 6:23 pm

Punjab Lok Congress chief Amaridner Singh Monday predicted an "abysmal" defeat for Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East, saying the Punjab Congress chief won from this seat in the past only with the support of the BJP.

He also dubbed as a "farce", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement that the party's chief ministerial face will be decided with inputs from the ground. After filing his nomination papers from Patiala Urban and inaugurating his party office in the city, Singh termed "ridiculous" Sidhu's charge that he was behind the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fielding Bikram Singh Majithia against the state Congress chief.

"I am not Majithia's uncle," said the PLC leader, adding that with 38 per cent of the voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32 per cent SCs, Sidhu's defeat was certain. The BJP, as part of the alliance with PLC and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), has fielded a strong candidate from the constituency, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Congress would announce its chief ministerial candidate in the state after taking inputs from the ground, Singh said this was just "theatrics".

He pointed out that as per procedure, the people elect their MLAs and then the Congress Legislature Party decide on the chief minister. "So all this talk is just drama." During a virtual rally in Jalandhar a few days ago, Gandhi had said the Congress would go to the Punjab assembly polls with a CM face which would be declared after taking inputs from party workers.

On farmers' decision to contest the upcoming assembly polls, Singh said it was their right to do so. Singh said he had always personally always supported farmers, and pointed out that his government had announced jobs and Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.

He exuded confidence that the PLC-BJP-SAD Sanyukt alliance will form the next government in Punjab. He said the decision to allow some of the PLC candidates to contest on the BJP symbol was taken keeping in mind the voter demographics.

While four PLC candidates will contest on the BJP poll symbol in urban segments, two will fight on PLC symbol in the rural constituencies, he said in the party statement. According to the seat sharing arrangement, the BJP is fighting on 65 seats, PLC on 37 and SAD (Sanyukt) on 15.

With inputs from PTI.

