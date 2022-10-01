Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At PM Modi After 5G Launch

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 6:15 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G’s of ‘garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration) and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)’ under the saffron party rule.

Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)."

The prime minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Modi said his government's vision for 'Digital India' was founded on four pillars -- the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi 5G Launch Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP Poverty Scam Swindle Adulteration Opportunities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film