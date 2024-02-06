Ajit Pawar's Faction Is Real NCP, Says EC; Sharad Pawar Asked To Find New Name For His Party

According to the Election Commission, the 'test of legislative majority' helped the Ajit Pawar-led faction to clinch the NCP symbol of 'Wall Clock'.

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," EC observed.

The apex poll authority reportedly made a concession to the Sharad Pawar-led group by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.