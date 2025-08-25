Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn In As 22nd Governor Of Nagaland

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as Nagaland’s 22nd governor at Raj Bhavan.
The swearing-in was attended by CM Neiphiu Rio, deputy CMs, ministers and top officials.
A tribal panel boycotted the event, protesting the state’s reservation policy.
Bhalla has been assigned the additional responsibility since Governor La Ganesan passed away.
Justice Ashutosh Kumar, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, administered the oath of office to Bhalla.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, as well as a number of state ministers, MLAs, top bureaucrats, and other dignitaries, attended the oath-taking event.
Bhalla met with Rio's state cabinet for the first time at Raj Bhavan after taking the oath. As part of the swearing-in ritual, he also examined a ceremonial guard of honour.
Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen presided over the program, which finished with a reception at Raj Bhavan, where the new constitutional head of state was greeted by political figures, members of tribal organisations, religious leaders, and civil society organisations.
Members of a committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP), which represents the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes—among Nagaland's 17 major tribes—did not attend the event.
The panel has been advocating for a revision of the state's over forty-year-old policy of job reservations for underdeveloped tribes.
The committee has rejected the government's decision to accept the demand and establish a Reservation Review Commission. It demanded that the commission include representatives from civil society organisations and tribal bodies.
The panel declared that until this demand was met, it would not take part in any government activities.
Additionally, the five tribes had abstained from this month's Independence Day festivities.