AIIMS Suspends Head Of Cardio Surgery Following Harassment Complaint Escalated To PMO

"In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer of the Department of CTVS against Dr A.K. Bisoi, Professor and Head of CTVS, and the representations in that regard received from the AIIMS Nurses' Union dated 30.09.2025, 04.10.2025, and 07.10.2025, the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Department of CTVS to Dr V. Devagourou, Professor of CTVS, with immediate effect, till further orders," the institute's official order stated.