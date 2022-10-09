AIADMK expels former MP Maitreyan

The AIADMK on Sunday expelled former Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan from the primary membership of the party.

In a statement, AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami said Maitreyan violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the party.

The former MP is, hence, expelled from the party's primary membership and relieved of his post of organizing secretary as well, Palaniswami said.

When asked about his expulsion, Maitreyan told PTI that he is not inclined to make any comment.

(Inputs from PTI)