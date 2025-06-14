Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths

Just few kilometres away from Ahmedabad airport when a heavy blast rattled the city, Harshed Patel, a resident doctor at the civil hospital, learnt that the devastation directly hit the medical fraternity: four MBBS students died and several others were injured in the crash of AI171 Air India flight that blew up moments after it took off from the sprawling airport.
Doctors had not only to deal with the medical emergency of attending to the injured and handing over the bodies to the relatives for last rites after carrying out the medical formalities, but also count the body bags of their colleagues too.
“It is shocking. We are yet to come to terms with the situation after losing our fellow students,” said Harshed Patel, a resident doctor at Civil Hospital , Ahmedabad.
According to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association, four MBBS students of B J Medical College died while six relatives of the resident doctors also lost their lives in the horrific crash. The FAIMA further said that twenty-four students are also undergoing treatment.
According to the resident doctors, the Air India plane crashed into the undergraduate mess, killing four medical students and injuring others. The deaths have left the medical fraternity here in Ahmedabad shell-shocked.
“We are deeply shocked by the news of an AI aircraft crashing in Ahmedabad. News has become more gruesome after finding out that the flight had crashed in BJMC, hostel, and many MBBS students have also been injured,” said FAIMA in a statement earlier.
The deaths came in the vicinity of the airport itself in the area that houses a sprawling medical complex of cardiac care, trauma facilities, and the general hospital, part of the BJMC.
According to local doctors, some of the injured medical students are still undergoing treatment. “The aircraft fell on the undergraduate mess, due to which the doctors died, and also the wreckage fell on the residential quarters in which some relatives of the doctors also lost their lives,” said Naseer Salar, a resident doctor.
Few of the doctors who are still under treatment are, however, being treated for minor injuries and are likely to be discharged shortly. The specialised wards inside the civil hospital have seen a large deployment of local police personnel who are barring the entry of outsiders to the medical facility.
According to doctors, after the air crash, the entire civil hospital turned into an emergency care setup with a control room now having been established to assist the kith and kin of those who either died or were injured in the air crash.
The hospital looked like a fortress with heavy security deployment being made by the authorities both in and around the hospital. Both the women and the male police staff remained deployed at the hospital, and the extra security measures came after the visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the hospital.