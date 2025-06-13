National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Agonising Wait For The Families Of Crash Victims

With the technical process of DNA sample collection and identification taking too long, for the families, the wait is getting longer and painful

Victims families in turmoil
Victims' families in turmoil
info_icon

The day after the crash, the action moved from the site in Meghaninagar to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. All the bodies that were removed from the mangled wreckage of the plane were brought to the post mortem unit of the Civil Hospital. A DNA sample connection unit was also set up inside the campus. The families of the victims started coming to the campus from early morning. The collected samples were sent for DNA identification. Authorities informed the families that it would be 72 hours before they’d get results. The kin—mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, wives, and husbands— had no option but to wait. Most of them had come from different towns and cities of Gujarat; some from other states like Rajasthan, had no option but to wait. While accommodation arrangements are made for them, some of the families cannot bear to be away from the campus—not wanting to miss out on any developments, they’ve decided to stay there. 

At the DNA sample room and post mortem unit, it was all hands-on deck and the doctors and staff had been working without any break. But the procedures were taking too long and the families were getting impatient. 

Sitting on a bench opposite the post mortem room, where ambulances were busy transporting bodies and samples from one site to the other, was Junaid with his uncle. His uncle’s brother and his 1.5-year-old daughter were in the ill-fated flight. His brother worked in London and the father and daughter were returning to their mother. While the authorities have already declared that there are no survivors, the mother is still hopeful of some miracle.

“We have told her the truth, but she is not willing to accept the reality. We, as a family, will get a closure only after we will receive the bodies. But this wait is too long and painful. It’s impacting us emotionally. It’s not easy to come here and sit here every day and just wait. We have already given our DNA samples. We request the authorities to release the bodies as soon as possible so that we can start grieving,” said Junaid. 

Sitting beneath the tree was Champa, along with other women. This group was sitting away from all the action and the media. The heat and humidity were unbearable this afternoon. Champa and her family run a tea stall next to the crash site. Their ordinary lives changed completely in one afternoon, when the plane crashed into the near-by residential buildings.

Videos from the day show people running away from the ball of fire. Champa lost her young nephew in the crash. His mother suffered 50 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The father is too distraught. The families have given their DNA samples. Now they waiting, like others.

“We request the authorities to end this painful wait. They must release the bodies now so that we can give decent funerals to our loved ones. We need to move on but it won’t be possible until that happen,” she says.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: NY Chose To Field – Check Playing XIs
  3. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  4. 'Bunny Hop' Catches To Be Outlawed As MCC Rewrites Boundary Law – Check Here!
  5. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  6. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Ahmedabad Airplane Crash: Govt Forms High Level Panel To Probe Ahmedabad Crash
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Inter Miami Face Al Ahly In Club World Cup Opener; South Africa 69 Away From WTC Glory