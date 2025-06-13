Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Agonising Wait For The Families Of Crash Victims

The day after the crash, the action moved from the site in Meghaninagar to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. All the bodies that were removed from the mangled wreckage of the plane were brought to the post mortem unit of the Civil Hospital. A DNA sample connection unit was also set up inside the campus. The families of the victims started coming to the campus from early morning. The collected samples were sent for DNA identification. Authorities informed the families that it would be 72 hours before they’d get results. The kin—mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, wives, and husbands— had no option but to wait. Most of them had come from different towns and cities of Gujarat; some from other states like Rajasthan, had no option but to wait. While accommodation arrangements are made for them, some of the families cannot bear to be away from the campus—not wanting to miss out on any developments, they’ve decided to stay there.