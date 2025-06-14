A high-level multi-disciplinary committee chaired by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has been formed to probe the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that occurred on June 12. The committee will scrutinize the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such events in the future.
Panel’s Responsibilities
The Union Aviation Ministry released a statement stating that it "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future.” The report will be published in three months.
“The committee will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, ATC Log and witness testimonies,” the Ministry said.
The panel will ascertain the root cause of the crash and assess the contributing factors, including mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, regulatory compliances and other reasons.
It will also recommend "necessary improvements and formulate suitable SOPs to prevent such incidents in the future. The SOPs would also include best international practices regarding preventing and handling such incidents.
Panel Composition
The order dated June 13 states that the committee will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The panel will include the civil aviation secretary, the additional secretary in the home ministry, representatives from Gujarat home department, Gujarat Disaster Response Authority, Ahmedabad police commissioner, Indian Air Force's Director General of inspection and safety, director generals of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of the committee. Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services will also serve as members.
According to the order, any other member, including aviation experts, accident investigators and legal advisors may be included in the committee.