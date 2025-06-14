Panel Composition



The order dated June 13 states that the committee will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The panel will include the civil aviation secretary, the additional secretary in the home ministry, representatives from Gujarat home department, Gujarat Disaster Response Authority, Ahmedabad police commissioner, Indian Air Force's Director General of inspection and safety, director generals of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of the committee. Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services will also serve as members.

