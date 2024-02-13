‘Ahlan Modi’ In Dubai, PM Modi Addresses Crowd At Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Ahlan Modi event scheduled on Tuesday.
PM Modi will address the ‘Ahlan Modi’ community event. The event ‘Ahlan Modi’ (Hello Modi in Arabic) was scaled down after heavy rains and flashes of lightning were reported across the UAE overnight, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging.
The preparations for one of the biggest diaspora events of PM Modi ever at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi were going fine but the participation was reduced from 80,000 to 35,000 because of the weather.
It was earlier reported that 60,000 people had already confirmed, via a website set up to register attendees, to attend the event to be attended by only Indian-origin persons.
It is said between 35,000 and 40,000 persons, including those presenting cultural programmes, will attend the event. Over 500 buses will operate, with over 1000 volunteers at the venue.
PTI reported 45,000 people will attend the public event to be addressed by the prime minister.
Prime Minister Modi along with then US President Donald Trump addressed a massive community event called 'Howdy, Modi!' in Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019.
The UAE is home to at least 3.5 million Indians who are part of the Indian workforce in the Gulf.
Safety alerts were issued and speed limits were cut on Monday morning across the Gulf nation as large parts of the UAE were lashed by heavy rain, hail, thunder, and lightning overnight.
Thunder rumbled and lightning streaked across the skies in the capital city and Abu Dhabi. People also shared videos of snowfall in the city of Al Ain.
However, there was no official confirmation of the snowfall.
Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a grand BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14.
The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, is located in Abu Mureikhah near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.
The temple has come up on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the work for the structure has been going on since 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.
The UAE has three other Hindu temples that are located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, will be the largest in the Gulf region.
PM Modi holds talks with UAE President:
PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which they reviewed the strategic partnership.
The two leaders also discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty.
Earlier, Modi was received at the airport by President Mohamed bin Zayed. The two leaders hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour.
"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," Modi posted on X.
The two leaders held one-on-one and delegation-level talks soon after Modi landed in UAE.
PM Modi arrives at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to a rousing welcome:
The crowds cheered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to address Indian diaspora at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi thanked UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for warmth and hospitality extended to him.
“Honour for me honour for all Indians,” he said.
Modi said he is proud of Indians living in Abu Dhabi.
He also said it is his seventh trip to UAE as PM.
PM also addressed crowds at the venue in Arabic drawing huge cheer from the crowds listening eagerly to him.