After a sudden surge of COVID cases in Singapore due to a new variant of the novel virus, nearly 300 cases have been detected in India as well. As per the data released by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), around 290 cases of KP.2 and 34 cases of KP.1 variants of COVID-19 have been detected in India.
These sub-lineages, also known as the FLiRT variants, are responsible for the recent COVID surge in Singapore. The FLiRT variants are a mutation of the JN.1 variant of COVID, which caused a slight surge in cases across India late 2023.
Where Has FLiRT Been Detected In India?
As per INSACOG data, the maximum number of cases for the KP.1 variant have been found in West Bengal. Cases have also been detected in Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
For KP.2, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 148. KP.2 cases have also been detected in Delhi (1), Goa (12), Gujarat (23), Haryana (3), Karnataka (4), Madhya Pradesh (1), Odisha (17), Rajasthan (21), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (16) and West Bengal (36).
All About The FLiRT Variants
What Are These New Variants?
FLiRT Variants - KP.1 and KP.2 - are dominant forms of the COVID-19 virus circulating across the globe in 2024. These new variants caused a summer surge in Singapore, which cases crossing the 25,000 mark. KP.2 cases have also been detected across many US states.
As per John Hopkins University, the FLiRT variants, (KP.1, KP.2 and JN.1) have three key mutations on their spike protein which help them evade antibodies.
Are These New Variants More Infectious?
As per experts, these new variants are not strong enough to cause an uptick in hospitalization. Furthermore, due to the immunity in people due to the pandemic, many will be able to fight this new variant off like a common cold.
The current vaccines will help in building immunities against these new variants. However, with the coming of JN.1 in 2023, vaccine makers are working towards developing new vaccine to target this particular variant of the coronavirus.