National

After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India | All About The New Variant

After a sudden surge of COVID cases in Singapore due to a new variant of the novel virus, nearly 300 cases have been detected in India, with West Bengal and Maharashtra reporting the most amount of infections.

After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India
info_icon

After a sudden surge of COVID cases in Singapore due to a new variant of the novel virus, nearly 300 cases have been detected in India as well. As per the data released by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), around 290 cases of KP.2 and 34 cases of KP.1 variants of COVID-19 have been detected in India.

These sub-lineages, also known as the FLiRT variants, are responsible for the recent COVID surge in Singapore. The FLiRT variants are a mutation of the JN.1 variant of COVID, which caused a slight surge in cases across India late 2023.

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave | - AP
Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week

BY Outlook Web Desk

Where Has FLiRT Been Detected In India?

As per INSACOG data, the maximum number of cases for the KP.1 variant have been found in West Bengal. Cases have also been detected in Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

For KP.2, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 148. KP.2 cases have also been detected in Delhi (1), Goa (12), Gujarat (23), Haryana (3), Karnataka (4), Madhya Pradesh (1), Odisha (17), Rajasthan (21), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (16) and West Bengal (36).

All About The FLiRT Variants

What Are These New Variants?

FLiRT Variants - KP.1 and KP.2 - are dominant forms of the COVID-19 virus circulating across the globe in 2024. These new variants caused a summer surge in Singapore, which cases crossing the 25,000 mark. KP.2 cases have also been detected across many US states.

As per John Hopkins University, the FLiRT variants, (KP.1, KP.2 and JN.1) have three key mutations on their spike protein which help them evade antibodies.

Are These New Variants More Infectious?

As per experts, these new variants are not strong enough to cause an uptick in hospitalization. Furthermore, due to the immunity in people due to the pandemic, many will be able to fight this new variant off like a common cold.

The current vaccines will help in building immunities against these new variants. However, with the coming of JN.1 in 2023, vaccine makers are working towards developing new vaccine to target this particular variant of the coronavirus.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
  2. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase
  3. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  4. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  5. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  2. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  3. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  5. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  2. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Pat Cummins Gives Credit To Staff, Team Members For Successful Season
  4. IPL 2024: Kavya Maran On Cloud Nine After SRH Beat RR To Book Final Clash With KKR
  5. Costa Rica Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Retires Ahead Of Copa America 2024
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 58 Seats For General Elections, 42 Seats In Odisha Assembly
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase