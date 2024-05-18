Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the country is at the beginning of a new wave, which is expected to peak in two to four weeks, around mid-to-end June. “We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” said Ong. “So, I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June,” The Straits Times newspaper quoted the minister as saying.