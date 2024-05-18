International

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the estimated number of COVID-19 cases in the week of May 5 to 11 rose to 25,900 cases, compared with 13,700 cases in the previous week.

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave
Singapore is experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases, with more than 25,900 infections recorded between May 5-11, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the country is at the beginning of a new wave, which is expected to peak in two to four weeks, around mid-to-end June.  “We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” said Ong. “So, I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June,” The Straits Times newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Average daily hospitalisations rose to 250, and ICU cases remained low at three.

Minister Ong urged vulnerable individuals, including those aged 60 and above, to receive an additional vaccine dose if they haven't done so in the last year, saying "If the number of COVID-19 cases doubles one time, Singapore will have 500 patients in its healthcare system, which is what Singapore can handle. However, if the number of cases doubles a second time, there will be 1,000 patients, and 'that will be a considerable burden on the hospital system'."

He added, "One thousand beds is equivalent to one regional hospital. So, I think the healthcare system has to brace ourselves for what is to come."

Minister Ong said that there are no plans for social restrictions or mandatory measures for now, as COVID-19 is treated as an endemic disease in Singapore, saying "So, COVID-19 is just something that we have to live with. Every year, we should expect one or two waves."

Globally, the dominant COVID-19 variants remain JN.1 and its sub-lineages, including KP.1 and KP.2, which account for over two-thirds of cases in Singapore.

