International

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says

According to the scientists from Australia's Flinders University, the rare blood clotting disorder called Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT) emerged in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic following widespread usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is based on adenovirus vectors. The blood clotting related disorder, as per research, occurs within 4 to 42 days of taking the Covid vaccine.