After Modi Meets Putin, US Calls On India To 'Utilise' Ties With Russia To End 'Illegal' War On Ukraine

The United States has once again called on India to urge Russia and President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Citing PM Modi's recent visit to Moscow, the US State Department has called on new Delhi to "utilise" its ties with Russia.
Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Washington would want India to utilise its close ties with Russia and Vladmir Putin and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
"India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that’s well known. And we have – speaking for the United States – encouraged India to utilize that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," stated Miller.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia on July 8 and 9. During his visit, he met with President Putin at the Presidential Palace in Moscow, where he was hosted for a private dinner.
This visit was also the first between the two leaders after their re-election to the top most posts.
During his visit to Moscow, the US sent multiple "reminders" of India and Russia's close relations and urged New Delhi to bring up the question of peace and sovereignty for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also criticised Modi for his visit to Russia. Modi landed in Russia on the same day a barrage of missiles were launched towards Kyiv. The missiles struck a children's hospital in central Ukraine and killed 42 people, including five children.
Taking to social media platform X, Zelenskky did not name Modi but sent out a "clear message" of disappointment.
"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," the Ukranian leader tweeted.