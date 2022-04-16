Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Adityanath Directs Officials To Organise Investors Summit, Target Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to organise a global investors' summit with the target of investing Rs 10 lakh crore in the state within the next two years.

Adityanath Directs Officials To Organise Investors Summit, Target Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investment
UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 8:22 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to organise a global investors' summit with the target of investing Rs 10 lakh crore in the state within the next two years.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister gave detailed guidelines after reviewing a presentation on the future action plan of 11 departments of the infrastructure and industrial development sector.

Related stories

Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Adityanath Retains Home, Keshav Prasad Maurya Gets Rural Development

Love For BJP, PM Modi And Yogi Adityanath Increasing In Muslim Society: Danish Azad Ansari

"In the last Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit held in Lucknow in 2018, proposals for investment of Rs 4.68 lakh crores were received. Out of these, proposals of more than Rs 3 lakh crores are being realised on the ground. In the next two years, Uttar Pradesh will organise a 'Global Investor Summit'. This time we have to work with a target of investing Rs 10 lakh crores," Adityanath said.

He said this summit will give wings to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh. All necessary preparations should be completed on priority, he added.

The chief minister also directed that the third ground breaking ceremony in the state should be organised within the next 100 days.

Adityanath said 'Team UP' will work with the goal of improving its national ranking in ease of doing business, and for that, the rules of investment and business should be simplified further.

He also said that 'Team UP' will have to work in a planned manner to increase the state's exports from Rs 1.5 lakh crores to Rs 2 lakh crores. A detailed action plan should be prepared in this regard, Adityanath added.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Investors Summit Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit BJP Modi Government Global Investors Government Of India Yogi Adityanath Government India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Decoding The Journey Of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Decoding The Journey Of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh