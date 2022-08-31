Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Active Covid-19 Case Count Drops To 64,667 In India

With 7,231 new infections being reported in a day, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,44,28,393, while the number of active cases came down to 64,667, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 10:01 am

The death toll climbed to 5,27,874 with 45 new fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

A drop of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,35,852, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.39 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

(Inputs from PTI)

