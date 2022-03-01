Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Active Cases Down To 100 In Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded only six cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,726.

COVID-19 testing (Representational image.) PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 9:49 pm

Puducherry on Tuesday saw a steep fall in the number of new COVID-19 infections with the active cases now at 100. The Union Territory recorded only six cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,65,726.
       

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the Puducherry region registered three cases, while Yanam reported two and Karaikal one case. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not see any new case, the Director said.
       

The active cases in the UT came down to 100 with 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the other 90 patients were in-home quarantine.
       

The Director said 24 patients recovered and were discharged while the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,664. Sriramulu said the health department has tested 22,16,254 samples so far and has found 18,61,119 samples out of them to be negative.
       

No new fatality was reported from any of the four regions, and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.40 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.76 per cent, respectively.
       

The health department has administered 15,92,350 doses so far which comprised 9,31,604 first doses, 6,48,294 second doses and 12,452 booster doses, the Director said. 

With PTI inputs.

