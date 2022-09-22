Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
National

AC Mechanic Killed In Blast In UPSRTC Bus Undergoing Maintenance

During maintenance work on a city bus on Thursday in Bareilly (UP), an explosion killed a 32-year-old mechanic and injured two others.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 5:41 pm

An explosion ripped through a city bus that was undergoing some maintenance work on Thursday in Bareilly (UP) killing a 32-year-old mechanic and injuring two others.  

District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will also investigate its level. 

Dwivedi said that the air conditioner of the electric bus was not working and its compressor exploded when Vijay Kumar, the mechanic, was working on it. He was killed on the spot.

AC mechanic Narendra and service engineer Bablu too were seriously injured in the blast. They have been admitted to a hospital.

Following the accident, police and fire brigade officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

