Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

About 13,000 Lives Saved Under 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme So Far: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal claims, that about 13,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. The 2019 scheme encourages and incentivizes citizens to help victims of road accidents and rush them to the nearest medical aid which further increases their chance of survival manifold.

About 13,000 Lives Saved Under 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme So Far: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 3:55 pm

 About 13,000 lives have been saved by good samaritans under the Delhi government's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents. Addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said, in some cases, it becomes difficult for medical aid to reach an area during an emergency because of congestion.   


Under the scheme, the Delhi government incurs the expenditure for treating eligible road accident victims and gives incentives to those who helped them. In February 2021, Kejriwal tweeted that over 10,000 lives had been saved under the scheme. "People are coming forward to help each other. You should also help those who met with any road accident. To save someone's life is a pious act," Kejriwal had tweeted.


The Delhi chief minister, while launching the scheme, had said that at least 3,000 lives were saved during the pilot project of the initiative which ran for 18 months. "The chances of survival increases by 70-80 percent if an accident victim is taken to the hospital within one hour of the accident, which is the 'Golden Hour'," he had said. 

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Second ‘Tiranga Yatra’ In Gujarat, This Time In BJP's Stronghold Mehsana

After Satyendra Jain, Centre Plans To Arrest Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia In 'Fake' Case: Arvind Kejriwal

Over 29,000 Road Accidents Recorded In Maharashtra In 2021; Fatalities Up By 4 Per Cent


The event at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday was organized to announce the setting up of volunteer-based Tiranga Samman Samitis."These volunteers will be assigned five duties. No one should sleep hungry in their area; no child should be left out of school; medical aid should be ensured to those who are in need; no homeless should be left in the streets, and their respective areas should be clean," Kejriwal said. 

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Government 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme Road Accidents 13000 Lives Saved 'Golden Hour' Government Scheme Eligible Road Accident Victims Incentives Arvind Kejriwal Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work