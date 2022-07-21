AAP Will Soon Share Its Agenda For Gujarat With People: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that in the next few weeks, his party would share with the people of Gujarat its agenda on what it plans to do for them if voted to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who arrived here late on Wednesday night - his second visit to the poll-bound state so far this month - is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting and a press conference in Surat on Thursday.

"I visited Gujarat several times in the recent past, and people of the state have given a lot of love. People of Gujarat are fed up with the 27 years of the BJP rule and want change. We have talked to the public as to what they want, and in the next few weeks, we will put before them our agenda, as to what our agenda will be when voted to power," the Delhi chief minister said after landing at Surat airport.

Before Kejriwal arrived in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil warned the people earlier in the day that they should not get misguided by the "revadi culture" of freebies as it could eventually turn the state and India into Sri Lanka, which is currently going through a severe economic crisis.

Although Paatil did not name anyone, he was apparently targeting the AAP and Kejriwal, who has promised free electricity if voted to power in Gujarat.

Kejriwal last visited Gujarat on July 3, when he held a town hall on the issue of free electricity in Ahmedabad.

During the interaction with the people, he had then said that free electricity was possible in Gujarat and that he would soon visit the state with a formula on how his party can provide it if voted to power. Presenting the "Delhi model," he had said that free electricity was possible in the state if corruption is eliminated.

The AAP has made free electricity as a major poll plank in Gujarat, where election is due in December. The party has positioned itself as a major contender in the state, where elections have traditionally seen a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.

(with inputs from PTI)