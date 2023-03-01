Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

AAP's Objective Of Providing Good Education, Health Facilities To Delhiites Will Remain Unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand

Home National

AAP's Objective Of Providing Good Education, Health Facilities To Delhiites Will Remain Unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand

Anand has been given the charge of education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios. 

Education
Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Manish Sisodia Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:43 am

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Manish Sisodia, said the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.

Speaking to PTI after taking charge, he said he has asked all the departments allotted to him to prepare PPTs of the work done by them. "Just because there is a new face, the party's objectives will not change. We want to provide the best education to our children and top-notch healthcare facilities to citizens. I will work in the same direction," Anand said. 

The Delhi social welfare minister also said that he will be meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the day and will take charge in accordance with ''what the chief minister says''. Anand has been given the charge of education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios. 

Related stories

How AAP Divides Manish Sisodia's Portfolios: All You Need To Know

Conspiracy Based On False, Baseless Charges, Claims Sisodia In Resignation Letter

2 New Ministers To Be Appointed Soon: AAP Leader Following Sisodia, Jain's Resignation

Talking about his new role, he said, "I have asked the departments to prepare PPTs of work done by them so far and future projects to get an understanding." 

In a significant turn of events, arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain had on Tuesday resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet amidst BJP's persistent onslaught against the AAP over the corruption charges against its leaders.

The resignations came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in the now-scrapped excise policy case, saying it would set a "wrong precedent" and efficacious alternative remedies were available to him.

Sisodia's portfolios have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Anand till the appointment of new ministers.

Tags

National AAP Good Education Health Facilities Delhiites Raaj Kumar Anand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions