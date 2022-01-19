Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
AAP Introduces New Entrant Amit Palekar As CM Face For Goa Assembly Polls

The 46-year-old lawyer Amit Palekar had recently joined AAP and is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.        

New entrant Amit Palekar with AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal - Twitter

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 5:07 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month's assembly elections in Goa.

The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.        
His name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji.

“Goa wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance,” he said.

Kejriwal said that this time, the party has given tickets to the fresh faces across the state. He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa.

“Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community.

Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics.

“On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties,” he said. 

AAP: Aam Aadmi Party CM Face Amit Palekar Goa Assembly Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal
